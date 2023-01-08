HamberMenu
87,718 candidates appear for Group-I prelims held at 297 venues in A.P.

January 08, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P. Sujatha Varma

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) conducted preliminary examination (Screening Test) for recruitment to the posts under Group-I Services on January 8 (Sunday).

In a statement, the Commission Secretary H. Arun Kumar said out of the total 1,26,449 candidates who registered for the exam, 87,718 (82.38 %) appeared for the test.

The exam was conducted in 297 venues in 18 districts of Andhra Pradesh.

In the last Group-I preliminary examination held in the State (Notification No. 27/2018), a total of 1,14,473 candidates applied but only 59,697 (74.38 %) had appeared for the screening test held in 258 venues in the State.

