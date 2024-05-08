87.61% students qualify POLYCET-2024 in Andhra Pradesh, counselling dates to be announced soon

Technical Education Commissioner Chadalavada Nagarani on May 8 (Wednesday) said that 87.61% students qualified in the AP POLYCET-2024.

Speaking after releasing the results, she said of the total 1,42,035 students who appeared for the examination, 1,24,430 qualified. Girls outshone boys as 89.81% of the 56,464 girls who appeared for the test qualified against 86.15% of the 85,561 boys who got through.

Ms. Nagarani said the new academic year would start on June 10 and the department will soon announce the dates for counselling for admissions in 88 government polytechnic colleges offering 18,141 seats and 179 private polytechnic colleges offering 64,729 seats, in the State.

Six students bagged the first rank by scoring 120 out of 120 marks. They are Challa Nagavenkata Satya Srivardhini, Pulabandham Mohit Krishna Sai, Jonnalagadda Yashwant Sai, Seelam Sriram Bavadeep, Potula Jnana Harshitha and Kummarapurugu Lokesh Sriharsha.

Seven students—Seelam Aishwarya, Deva Srived, Golla Prabhas Teja, Kakarla Sri Sainag, Sirimalla Lakshmi Tanushka, Reddy Jeevan and Sahitya—shared the seventh rank by scoring 119 marks each.

Visakhapatnam district recorded the highest pass percentage of 87.17 while Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district saw the lowest of 70.46.

“A detailed notification on web counselling dates for admissions in polytechnic colleges for the qualified candidates will be announced soon through leading newspapers in the State. The candidates should remain alert and look for it,” said Ms. Nagarani.

She clarified that the newspaper notification should be considered as “call letters” as no separate call letters would be sent to the candidates for web counselling. Failure to appear for the certificate-verification process may render a candidate ineligible for admission under the convener’s quota, she said.

Stating that the course offered ample job opportunities, Ms. Nagarani said in the last academic year, the department provided jobs to 11,000 candidates who completed the cources.

Department of Technical Education Joint Director Velaga Padma Rao, State Technical Education and Training Council Secretary Ramana Babu, Controller of Examinations D. Janaki Ram, Deputy Directors Kalyan, Vijaya Bhaskar and Nageswara Rao, Joint Secretaries G.V.S.N. Murthy, Ravi Kumar and Nagabhushanam were present.

