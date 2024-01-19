87 sportspersons from State to take part in Khelo India Youth Games-2024

January 19, 2024 08:22 am | Updated 08:22 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Eighty-seven sportspersons, including 51 men and 36 women, have been selected to participate in 14 categories of games at the 6th edition of the Khelo India Youth Games-2024, said Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) Vice Chairman and Managing Director H.M. Dhyanachandra.

The event, starting from January 19, will go on till January 31 in Chennai. The 14 categories are: Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Boxing, Gymnastics, Swimming, Judo, Shooting, Volleyball, Weightlifting, Wrestling, Yogasana, Cycling and Mallakhamb.

A release from the SAAP said 22 coaches would also be going along with the players to Chennai. Selections of players in Mallakhamb and Volleyball were made by SAAP, while selections in other categories of games were made by the Technical Conduct Committee.

Mr. Dhyanachandra wished the players best and encouraged them to bring laurels to the State.

