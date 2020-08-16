87 more succumb to COVID-19 in State

8,732 new cases registered in 24 hours; for the first time, positivity rate crosses 10%

The State witnessed 87 new COVID-19 deaths and 8,732 new infections during the 24 hours ending Saturday morning, taking the toll to 2,562 and the tally to 2,81,817, the Health Department’s bulletin said.

For the first time, the positivity rate of the tests has crossed 10%. It is now 10.02% of the total 28,12,197 tests conducted since the beginning of the pandemic. It means, 10 in every 100 persons have tested positive for the virus in the State.

The positivity rate so far in August is 16.37% with 1.40 lakh infections detected after testing 8.60 lakh samples.

The State’s overall positivity rate is higher than that of the country (8.84%). Also, Andhra Pradesh has tested 52,663 samples for every 10 lakh people, the highest ratio among the States in the country. In the last one day, 53,712 samples were tested.

‘Highest recovery rate’

On the brighter side, the State has so far witnessed the highest recovery rate of 67.82% with a total of 1,91,117 discharges, including the 10,414 persons who have recovered in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases has come down to 88,138 and the death rate stands at 0.91%.

Meanwhile, East Godavari has once again reported more than 1,000 new cases and is inching closer to the 40,000-mark.

The district-wise number of new cases and fatalities is as follows: East Godavari (1,126 & 8), Chittoor (959 & 10), Visakhpatnam (894 & 6), Anantapur (851 & 7), Kurnool (734 & 7), Srikakulam (638 & 5), West Godavari (612 & 8), Guntur (609 & 9), Nellore (572 & 6), Vizianagaram (561 & 6), Prakasam (489 & 5), Kadapa (389 & 7) and Krishna (298 & 3).

The total number of cases in the districts is as follows: East Godavari (39,418), Kurnool (32,746), Anantapur (28,947), Guntur (25,549), Visakhapatnam (24,296), West Godavari (22,689), Chittoor (22,478), Nellore (16,741), Kadapa (16,522), Srikakulam (13,958), Vizianagaram (12,245), Krishna (12,081), Prakasam (11,252).

The recovery rate in Anantapur is the highest at 77.51%. Vizianagaram has the lowest recovery rate of 44.64%.