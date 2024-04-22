86.69% of students pass SSC examinations in Andhra Pradesh, 2,803 schools record 100% results

April 22, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh registered a pass percentage of 86.69 in the SSC Public Examination-2024 the results of which were announced on April 22 (Monday).

The Parvathipuram-Manyam registered the highest pass percentage of 96.37 among the districts as 2,803 schools in the State achieved 100% results, School Education Commissioner S. Suresh Kumar said after releasing the results here.

Of the total 6,16,615 students who appeared for the examinations in March, girls recorded a pass percentage of 89.17 compared to 84.32% of boys. Andhra Pradesh Residential Schools and A.P. BC Welfare institutions achieved 98.43% results, said Mr. Suresh Kumar.

Out of the 11,645 schools in the State, 17 schools including 13 private institutions recorded zero pass percentage. Twelve government schools, 436 Zilla Parishad, 37 A.P. Model Schools, 75 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs), 54 A.P. BC Welfare, 69 Ashram Schools and 1,988 private schools recorded 100% results.

The advanced supplementary examinations will be conducted from May 24 to June 3. The students who failed the SSC examination can register for the supplementary examination by paying the fee from April 23 to April 30. The students can also register by paying a late fee of ₹50 from May 1 to 23. The schedule of the advanced supplementary examination will be announced later.

The extracted nominal rolls of the students who failed the SSC examinations will be available on the website: www.bse.ap.gov.in from May 24.

The headmasters concerned can download the school-wise marks memos and individual short memos through their school login. Students can also download the results and memos from www.results.bse.ap.gov.in.

Recounting and reverification

Students can apply online for recounting by paying ₹500 and re-verification of answer scripts by paying ₹1,000 from April 23 to 30. The payment of the fees can be made at www.bse.ap.gov.in. (online mode only). Payments done through CFMS Citizen Challan are not accepted and shall not be refunded or adjusted. The applications sent by post to the office of the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Andhra Pradesh, Board of Secondary Education, or submitted in person at the offices of DGE or DEOs will not be accepted.

The original SSC pass certificates with subject-wise marks shall be sent to all schools shortly. The headmasters will give away the original certificates to the students after affixing their signatures, the officials said.