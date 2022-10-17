86.57% polling recorded in AICC president election in Andhra Pradesh

303 out of 350 eligible voters have exercised their franchise

Ramesh Susarla KURNOOL
October 17, 2022 21:14 IST

APCC president S. Sailajanath casting his vote during the AICC president’s election, in Kurnool on Monday. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

The percentage of votes polled in the All India Congress Committee (AICC) president election on Monday was 86.57 with 303 out 350 eligible voters from the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) exercising their franchise by the end of polling at 4 p.m.

Prominent among those who cast their votes in the ballot box at the Kurnool District Congress Committee office here were K.V.P. Ramachandra Rao, APCC president S. Sailajanath, N. Raghuveera Reddy, Chinta Mohan, J.D. Seelam and S.K. Mastan Vali.

Each Assembly constituency was divided into two blocks. Thus, 175 constituencies in Andhra Pradesh had 350 votes, comprising former MPs and MLAs.

Two ballot boxes were arranged at the DCC office. Congress leaders from various districts came to Kurnool a day ahead of the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra that was scheduled to enter Andhra Pradesh at Kshetragudi on the Karnataka border.

The election was being conducted after 22 years to choose between Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor.

The counting and announcement of results will be on October 19.

