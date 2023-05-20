86.35% students pass Polycet – 2023, counselling to begin from May 29

May 20, 2023 03:29 pm | Updated 03:30 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) Chairperson, C. Naga Rani, has said that 86.35 percent of students have passed in Polycet – 2023. In all, 15 students of Godavari districts scored 120/120 marks in the examination, she said after releasing the results here on Saturday.

Ms. Naga Rani said that 88.90 percent of girls and 84.74 percent of boys passed Polycet. In 2022, the pass percentage was 91.84, which was 94.20 in 2021, the Chairperson said.

Rank cards can be downloaded from the website https://polycetap.nic.in. Counselling for admissions will begin from May 29, and class for the academic year 2023-24 will commence from July 1, she said.

Gonela Sri Rama Shashank of Kakinada, Vanaparthi Tejasri of East Godavari, Donga Sri Venkata Sarvan, Kanuri Bhanu Prakash and Kodavati Mohith Sri Ram of West Godavari district bagged cent percent marks in Polycet.

SBTET was offering 31 courses. As many as 77,117 seats were available in 87 polytechnic colleges in the State, technical education secretary K.V. Ramana.

