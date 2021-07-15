860 acres allotted to JSPL for setting up integrated steel plant

Vijayawada

15 July 2021 23:41 IST

The ₹7,500-crore unit in Nellore district promises direct employment to 2,500 people

The State government has permitted the APIIC to allot 860 acres of land at Thamminapatnam and Momidi villages of Chilakur mandal in Nellore district to the Jindal Steel & Power Limited (JSPL) for the establishment of an integrated steel plant.

A G.O. (MS. No. 54) to this effect was issued by Special Chief Secretary (industries and commerce) R. Karikal Valaven.

It was stated that the JSPL, a part of the OP Jindal Group, had proposed to set up a 2.25 MTPA integrated steel plant for manufacturing TMT bars and wire rods with an investment of ₹7,500 crore (excluding land cost) that would provide employment to 2,500 persons directly and 15,000 indirectly over a period of four years. It had also sought allotment of 1,000 to 3,000 acres at Thamminapatnam and Momidi villages.

The proposal was placed before the Secretaries’ committee in November 2020 as per the land allotment policy for taking a view on the allotment of land to the JSPL.

The committee had recommended that the proposal be sent to the State Investment Promotion Committee and the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) for allotting the land at the rate fixed by the price fixation committee of the APIIC.

The name of the project proponent was subsequently changed as Jindal Steel Andhra Limited, which would be a joint venture of the JSPL and its sister concern Nalwa Steel and Power Ltd.

The DPR submitted by the Jindal Steel Andhra Limited was evaluated by the in-house consultants of the APIIC and the allotment of 860 acres was recommended.

R&R charges

It was later cleared in principle by the SIPB, and it finally got the government’s nod, subject to the condition that the company should bear the relief and rehabilitation charges, if any, as agreed upon.