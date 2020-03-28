86 persons discharged from isolation ward: Collector

District Collector V. Vinay Chand said that 86 persons were discharged from isolation ward after their samples reported negative, here on Saturday. He said that as of now just 24 persons are placed under isolation in the district.

In a release on Saturday, Mr Vinay Chand said that till date, about 110 persons were shifted to isolation in which 86 were discharged. The district administration has prepared 3,054 beds for isolation in the district.

Quarantine

Mr. Vinay Chand also said that as of now 209 persons are placed under quarantine at various facilities.