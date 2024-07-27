ADVERTISEMENT

859 students get admissions in RGUKT Etcherla

Published - July 27, 2024 07:27 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 859 students received admissions in the first phase of counselling held at Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT) Etcherla campus in Srikakulam, according to its director K.V.G.D. Balaji. In a press release, he expressed happiness over the completion of counselling which was held at the campus premises on Friday and Saturday.

He said that the second phase counselling for the remaining 241 seats out of total 1,100 would be conducted in August. Counselling coordinator P. Govardhana Rao, public relations officer Mamidi Shanmukha and others extended their support to the students who submitted their documents at the respective counters. Administrative officer Muni Ramakrishna, Dean Mohan Krishna Chowdary and others were present.

