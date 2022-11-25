858 kg of ganja, huge quantity of illicit liquor seized in a week in State

November 25, 2022 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST

VIJAYAWADA

Officials of the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) booked 674 cases against the ID liquor, fermented jaggery wash and spurious liquor manufacturers, who were smuggling Non-Duty Paid Liquor (NDPL), besides ganja smugglers and peddlers in the State in the last seven days.

Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy said that 858 kg of ganja, 3,622 litres of Illicitly Distilled (ID) liquor, 3,300 litres of NDPL, 64,320 litres of jaggery wash and 355 litres of Duty Paid Liquor (DPL) was seized.

SEB Commissioner Ravi Shankar Ayyanar said that 67 complaints related to Spandana had been received, of which 42 were solved. “We registered 389 bind-over cases against the liquor and ganja offenders,” Mr. Ravi Shankar, who is also the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), said in a release on Friday.

Instructions had been given to identify vulnerable points and step up vigil to check ganja and liquor smuggling, said SEB DIG A. Ramesh Reddy.