8,555 new cases push tally to 1.58 lakh

VIJAYAWADA

02 August 2020 23:54 IST

With 67 more deaths, including 11 in Krishna, toll inches closer to the 1,500-mark

The State has reported 67 new deaths and 8,555 new COVID cases during the past 24 hours as of Sunday morning.

The overall tally increased to 1,58,764 and the death toll mounted to 1,474.

As many as 6,272 patients have recovered in the past day taking the recovery rate to 52.21%. There are 74,404 active cases in the State. A majority of them are patients with no symptoms of mild symptoms taking treatment at COVID Care Centres and under home isolation.

Krishna district which has the highest death rate at 2.31% reported 11 new deaths. It is also the only district with a death rate of more than 2% with 175 deaths so far.

Huge spike in Vizag

Kurnool reported six new deaths and its death toll is 207. It is followed by East Godavari (179 total deaths,7 new deaths), Guntur (149, 8), Anantapur (122,2), Visakhapatnam (120, 7), Chittoor (117,3), West Godavari (99,2), Srikakulam (79,5), Prakasam (69,4), Vizianagaram (61,3), Nellore (50,6) and Kadapa (47,3). Visakhapatnam reported 1,227 new cases, the highest among districts.

It is followed by Kurnool and East Godavari which reported close to 1,000 cases at 996 and 930 respectively. Similarly, Chittoor reported 781, Anantapur 696, Guntur 639, Vizianagaram 637, West Godavari 550, Srikakulam 492, Nellore 448, Kadapa 396, Prakasam 384 and Krishna 379.

The tallies of districts are as follows: East Godavari (22,201), Kurnool (19,077), Anantapur (16,523), Guntur (16,308), West Godavari (13,354), Visakhapatnam (13,147), Chittoor (12,108), Kadapa (8819), Nellore (8323), Krishna (7579), Prakasam (5953) and Vizianagaram (4960). A total of 20, 65,407 samples have been tested so far comprising the 52,834 samples tested in the past day. The overall positivity rate of tests increased to 7.69%.