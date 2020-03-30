Andhra Pradesh

85-year-old dies while going to ration depot

A 85-year-old woman died while she was going to ration depot to collect essentials, at Chodavaram in Visakhapatnam.

According to the police, the elderly woman who was identified as Sheikh Meerabhi (85) from Dwarakanagar Colony fell unconscious while she was going to ration depot near her house. She reportedly died while being shifted to house by the family members. Police said that the woman already had several health issues, which might be reason for her death. Further investigation is on.

However rumours spread that the woman died while she was waiting in a long queue line at the ration depot. Denying such allegations, Joint Collector L Shiva Shankar said that ward volunteer helped her when she fell unconscious.

