85 SC gurukul students qualified NEET: Minister

Minister for Social Welfare Merugu Nagarjuna on Thursday said 85 students from the SC Gurukul schools in the State had qualified the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

In a statement, the Minister said of them, 12 might secure seats in medical colleges and another 15 in dental courses. Informing that NEET coaching centres had been established in the SC gurukul schools at Eedupugallu, Adavi Takkellapadu and Chinna Tekuru, the Minister said 85 of the total 111 students who wrote the entrance exam had qualified. The students from Chinna Tekuru in Kurnool district were likely to secure eligibility for nine medical and nine dental college seats, their peers from Eedupugallu seven seats and those from Adavi Takkellapadu might secure two seats, he said and complimented the students for their success in the examination.