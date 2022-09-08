85 SC gurukul students qualified NEET: Minister

12 of them likely to get MBBS seats, he says

P. Sujatha Varma VIJAYAWADA
September 08, 2022 21:41 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Social Welfare Merugu Nagarjuna on Thursday said 85 students from the SC Gurukul schools in the State had qualified the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

In a statement, the Minister said of them, 12 might secure seats in medical colleges and another 15 in dental courses. Informing that NEET coaching centres had been established in the SC gurukul schools at Eedupugallu, Adavi Takkellapadu and Chinna Tekuru, the Minister said 85 of the total 111 students who wrote the entrance exam had qualified. The students from Chinna Tekuru in Kurnool district were likely to secure eligibility for nine medical and nine dental college seats, their peers from Eedupugallu seven seats and those from Adavi Takkellapadu might secure two seats, he said and complimented the students for their success in the examination.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada
medical education
entrance examination

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app