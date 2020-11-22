₹85 lakh stolen from SBI’s Nadikudi branch

Unidentified miscreants broke open the cash chest in the State Bank of India’s Nadikudi branch and decamped with ₹85 lakh late on Friday night.

The robbery was believed to have been committed by a professional gang.

Superintendent of Police, Guntur Rural, Vishal Gunni, who rushed to the scene of offence early on Saturday, said the miscreants cut off the CCTV lines and sprinkled chilli powder to avoid detection by the dog squad before breaking the cash chest open with gas cutters.

Special police teams were formed to nab the culprits, he said, and added that anyone having information about the culprits could call or WhatsApp details to 8866268999. The information would be kept confidential, the SP said.

The police CLUES team also visited the spot and gathered information.