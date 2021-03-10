₹8.5 cr. govt. grant for Antarvedi temple renovation

Officials told to prepare project report

The State government has granted ₹8.5 crore for the renovation of the main structure of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Antarvedi village in East Godavari district. The sand stone structure bearing various sculptures has mostly been damaged due to saline climatic conditions over the years.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was briefed by the endowment authorities and B.C. Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna on the need for the renovation of the temple and timely assistance from the State government, during the inauguration of the new wooden chariot on February 20.

On March 8, Principal Secretary (Endowments) G. Vani Mohan issued an order (G.O. Rt.No.126), giving the administrative sanction for the release of ₹8.5 crore for the temple development works.

“At present, the structure of the main temple, which was made of sandstone more than a century back, was badly damaged in some parts due to erosion caused because of sea winds,” said Ms. Vani Mohan in the order.

The Endowments authorities have been directed to prepare a Detailed Project Report for the reconstruction of the temple with hard granite stone by spending ₹5 crore and development of pond (koneru) in an extent of four acres with ₹3.50 crore adjacent to the temple. The Endowment Department should reimburse the ₹8.5 crore grant in future. The Endowments authorities have sought ₹13 crore for the renovation of the temple.

Development plan

In January, a team of Endowments officials led by Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna conducted a field study and chalked out a plan for the development of the temple situated near the confluence point of the Godavari in Bay of Bengal in Sakhinetipalli mandal.

The temple has the potential to become one of the tourist attractions, given the picturesque view points and mangrove cover surrounding it.

Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna told The Hindu that the temple had a corpus fund of more than ₹1 crore to run the Nitya Annadanam (free meal) for devotees.