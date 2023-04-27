847 stolen mobile phones handed over to owners in Nandyal

April 27, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - NANDYAL

The Nandyal district police recovered 847 cellphones that were either stolen or lost and handed those over to the owners at a Mobile Recovery Mela on April 27 (Thursday). The value of recovered phones was estimated to be ₹1.53 crore.

Superintendent of Police K. Raghuveer Reddy said that the police, for the first time, had recovered so many phones at a time, making use of technology.

These mobile phones were recovered from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Goa, Telangana and etc. “If your mobile phone is lost, you can send an SMS ‘HAI’ to the number 9121101107. You will receive a link. Click on that link and enter the details of the lost mobile phone. We will do the rest,” he said.

Four held for ‘plotting’ murder

Meanwhile, the police arrested four persons on charges of hatching a plot to murder a person, identified as Shareef. The accused have been identified as Syed Muhammad Rafi (31), Vadde Gogula Pedda Shekhar Babu (23), Qasim Valli (26), Sugarsetty Madan Gopal (25). The police have launched a search for Vadde Gogula Subbarayadu (50) who is allegedly involved in the case, the SP said.