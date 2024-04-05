GIFT a SubscriptionGift
840 critical polling stations identified in NTR District

Drinking water and ORS packets will be made available at polling booths, says Dilli Rao

April 05, 2024 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
NTR District Election Officer S. Dilli Rao at the Media Centre in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Krishna District Election Officer (DEO) S. Dilli Rao has said that 840 critical polling stations have been identified in the district. Micro observers will be deployed at these poll stations and webcasting and video shooting will also be arranged, he said.

Mr Dilli Rao said security had been reviewed, and all arrangements have been made at the nomination centres, strong rooms, and counting centres.

Speaking to the media persons at the election media centre on Friday, April 5, Mr. Dilli Rao said, in view of the rising temperatures, drinking water and oral rehydration salts (ORS) packets will be arranged at the polling stations on the day of polling. In addition, running water facility and packaged water would be made available at all polling stations.

A strict vigil was being maintained on liquor, cash, precious material and ganja smuggling.

Liquor siezed

“The task force team seized 120 Non-Duty Paid Liquor (NDPL) bottles being imported from Telangana in Krishna Express train at the railway station, and booked a case against two women smugglers in this regard,” the DEO said.

“In NTR District, there are 121 government liquor retail outlets and 135 bars. We are monitoring the liquor sales,” Mr. Dilli Rao said.

Vigil was being maintained at the border villages and check posts located at Garikapadu, Jonnalagadda, Veerupaladu, G. Konduru, Vatsavai, Rajupeta, Penuganchiprolu and other places with flying squads and static teams.

