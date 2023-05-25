ADVERTISEMENT

84 mandals in A.P likely to experience heatwave conditions on Friday

May 25, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

High temperatures likely to continue for three days

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh is likely to witness another spell of sweltering weather during the next three days starting from Friday.

The AP State Disaster Management Authority has warned that 84 mandals in the State are likely to experience heatwave conditions on Friday and 130 on Saturday.

On Friday, the maximum temperatures in Alluri Sitarama Raju, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla and Palandu districts may go up to 45 degrees Celsius and on Saturday and Sunday up to 46 degrees Celsius, as per APSDMA.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to IMD, the highest maximum temperature of 43 degrees Celsius was recorded in Kavali and Kadapa, while Machilipatnam, Nellore, Ongole, Tirupati, Nandigama, Gannavaram-Vijayawada, Bapatla and Amaravati recorded more than 40 degrees on Friday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US