84 mandals in A.P likely to experience heatwave conditions on Friday

High temperatures likely to continue for three days

May 25, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh is likely to witness another spell of sweltering weather during the next three days starting from Friday.

The AP State Disaster Management Authority has warned that 84 mandals in the State are likely to experience heatwave conditions on Friday and 130 on Saturday.

On Friday, the maximum temperatures in Alluri Sitarama Raju, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla and Palandu districts may go up to 45 degrees Celsius and on Saturday and Sunday up to 46 degrees Celsius, as per APSDMA.

According to IMD, the highest maximum temperature of 43 degrees Celsius was recorded in Kavali and Kadapa, while Machilipatnam, Nellore, Ongole, Tirupati, Nandigama, Gannavaram-Vijayawada, Bapatla and Amaravati recorded more than 40 degrees on Friday.

