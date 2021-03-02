83-year-old among 616 beneficiaries inoculated in Nellore

NELLORE

02 March 2021 01:22 IST

Good response to vaccination drive in South Coastal Andhra

Senior citizens and people aged above 45 with co-morbidities turned up in large numbers to the session sites set up across South Coastal Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

A 83-year-old man was among the 616 persons aged above 60 who took the jab at the Padurupalli Urban Health Centre in the city.

SPSR Nellore District Collector K.V.N.Chakradhar Babu oversaw the massive inoculation exercise and urged people in the the targeted age group to walk in to any of the session sites set up across the district including private hospitals.

As many as 1,429 persons, including health care workers, frontline workers took the jab till late on Monday, said Nellore District Medical and Health Officer S. Rajyalakshmi. A majority of the beneficiaries had made spot registration. As many as 209 persons took the second dose on Monday.

As many as 655 persons, including 186 senior citizens, were administered the vaccine on Monday in Prakasam district. District Medical and Health Officer P.Ratnavalli said the health administration planned to cover over 4 lakh people in the district. She wanted those above aged above 60 and those in the age group of of 45 to 59 with co-morbidities to register their names by visiting any of the Mee Seva centres or going to the portal of CoWin.

Meanwhile, the number of active coronavirus cases remained at 105 in the two districts as only five persons got infected in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate was 99.04% in SPSR Nellore and Prakasam districts.