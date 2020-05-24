Andhra Pradesh

83 fresh cases of COVID-19 detected in Andhra Pradesh; 3 lakh samples tested so far

A passenger seen sanitising hands in front of APSRTC central bus station in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, ahead of boarding a bus.

Among the fresh cases, 17 are foreign returnees from gulf countries.

Showing no signs of slowing down, the State detected 83 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking he COVID-19 tally to 2,797. Among the fresh cases, 17 are foreign returnees from gulf countries, who came back recently under the Vande Bharat Mission. 12 came from Kuwait, three from Dubai and two from Qatar, according to the bulletin issued by the Health Department.

On the other hand, 38 patients have recovered. No deaths were reported. Currently, 900 patients are undergoing treatment and 1,841 have been discharged from hospitals.

For people returning from other countries and States, no containment strategy would be implemented since they will be tested immediately for infection upon entering the State, according to officials.

Three lakh tests

Meanwhile, the State's testing capacity has increased and 11,357 samples tested in a span of 24 hours, for the first time.

With this, the State crossed the 3-lakh mark for tests conducted for COVID-19 — highest in the country. So far, 3,04,326 tests have been conducted and 0.97% of them were positive.

At present, the State is equipped with 12 RT-PCR and 43 TrueNat laboratories. Two RT-CPR laboratories are scheduled to come up.

