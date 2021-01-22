828 mini-trucks to deliver ration to people’s doorstep

‘Aim is to ensure benefits reach all beneficiaries’

A fleet of 828 vehicles that will deliver rations to beneficiaries’ doorstep across the district were flagged off by Visakhapatnam district in-charge Minister K. Kannababu, Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao and Collector V. Vinay Kumar at Beach Road on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Kannababu said that the aim of the programme is to ensure that all ration supplies reach every eligible citizen without any irregularities.

“The government is aware that after a day’s hard work, many farmers and poor people walk to the nearest ration stores and stand in long queues to get their ration supplies in the evening. To save time and energy of the beneficiaries and put an end to irregularities being committed by dealers, the initiative was taken by the YSRCP government,” Mr. Kannababu said, recalling how the scheme had undergone a successful trial run in Srikakulam district and is now being rolled out across all districts in the State.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that Visakhapatnam district has been allotted 828 mini-trucks worth ₹50 crore for ration delivery. He also said that a number of eligible youth were being employed through this initiative. “These trucks will come in handy for people in rural and Agency areas in Vizag district as many of them travel long distances to reach the ration depots,” he said.

Collector V. Vinay Chand said that major reforms were brought in the field of civil supplies and due to this, about 12.50 lakh people will be benefited in the district. He also thanked bank officials, apart from revenue and civil supplies officials.

Joint Collector V. Venugopal Reddy also spoke. YSRCP MLAs T. Nagireddy, P. Uma Shankar, Golla Babu Rao, Gudivada Amarnath, U.V. Ramanamurthy Raju, and A. Adeep Raj were present.