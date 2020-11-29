820 kg ganja seized, two from Uttar Pradesh arrested

VISAKHAPATNAM

29 November 2020 19:51 IST

In yet another huge catch, the district police arrested two inter-State smugglers, while they were allegedly transporting about 820 kg dry ganja in a lorry at Gokulapadu under S Rayavaram police station limits, in the district on Sunday.

The police found that the smugglers were transporting the weed to Uttar Pradesh, where it is estimated to be sold for more than ₹80 lakh.

Both the arrested are from Uttar Pradesh.

According to reports, the smugglers have reportedly procured the ganja from interior pockets of Sileru in Visakhapatnam district. Based on credible information, the police intercepted the lorry and seized the ganja.

In order to divert the attention of the police, the smugglers dumped salt bags on the gunny bags containing ganja.

A case was registered and investigation is on.