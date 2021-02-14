82% turnout for second phase of polls in E.G.

The East Godavari district on Saturday witnessed 82.86% turnout of voters in the second phase of gram panchayat elections held in Rajamahendravaram and Ramachandrapuram revenue divisions.
Over 6.16 lakh voters exercised their franchise among the total voters of among the total voters of above 7.44 lakh in the second phase conducted in the 14 mandals.
In Kandarada panchayat in Pithapuram mandal, where re-polling was conducted on Saturday, 84 per of polling was recorded and the Sarpanch aspirant (supported by the YSR Congress Party) was declared winner, said District Panchayat Officer S.V. Nageswar Naik.
On February 10, the re-polling was ordered in the Kandarada panchayat after locals had stolen 47 ballot papers from the counting centre during the counting process.
The Rajanagaram mandal had witnessed the highest polling percent of 87.87 and Kadiyam mandal recorded the lowest polling per cent of 79.16 in the second phase in the district.
