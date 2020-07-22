82 APSRTC buses begin plying to Bengaluru

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) on Wednesday resumed 82 of its bus services from Bengaluru to several destinations in the State following lifting of lockdown measures.
Bengaluru Assistant Transport Manager M. Gopinath said in a release that people need to book their tickets online or at the bus stations. The services were run to eight districts in the State from Kempegowda bus station from 6 a.m.
Buses were run to Hindupur, Kalyandurg, Anantapur, Tadipatri and Guntakal in Anantapur district; Adoni, Yemiganur, Kurnool, Atmakuru, and Nandyala in Kurnool district; Pulivendula, Kadapa, and Proddutur in YSR Kadapa district; Tirupati, Chittoor, Pileru and Madanapalli in Chittoor district; Udayagiri, Atmakuru, Kavali and Nellore in Nellore district; Ongole, Kanigiri, and Addanki in Prakasam district; Gudivada, Nuzvid and Vijayawada in Krishna district; Vinukonda and Guntur in Guntur district; and to Kakinada in East Godavari district.
