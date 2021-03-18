₹8.04 lakh ‘stolen’ from Veeravasaram police station

Unidentified persons allegedly stole ₹8.04 lakh cash from the Veeravasaram police station, under Palakol Rural Circle limits in West Godavari district. Police registered a case on Wednesday and took up investigation.

According to Narsapuram DSP P. Veeranjaneya Reddy, supervisors of government liquor outlets of neighbouring Nouduru, Konithiwada, Rayakuduru and Veeravasaram areas in the district had deposited the money in the police station on March 15 as banks were closed for the last four days.

The liquor shop staff who came to the police station to collect the cash to deposit it in banks on Wednesday, found that the money was missing.

“One head constable and a constable were on duty round-the-clock in Veeravasaram police station during the last three days. We are inquiring about who entered into the police station, and the staff who were on duty,” Mr. Veeranjaneya Reddy said.