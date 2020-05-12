8,000 tonnes of styrene monomer loaded to vessel at Vizag port

The process of sending the first consignment of around 8,000 tonnes of styrene monomer of the total 13,000 tonnes stored at LG Polymers to South Korea is likely to begin on Tuesday night, Visakhapatnam Collector V. Vinay Chand has said.

The LG Polymers submitted the documents to the Vizag Customs on May 11 to export the styrene monomer stored at its bonded warehouse to its parents company LG Chem in South Korea.

The Vizag Customs did the necessary processing and accorded the necessary approvals. Around 7,940 tonnes of styrene monomer was loaded on to a vessel MT Arahan docked at Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) by 5 p.m. on Tuesday. The vessel would set to sail by today evening, a communiqué released by the customs officials said.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) and the district administration have made the necessary arrangements for the transport of styrene, while the LG Polymers will manage and negotiate the shifting procedure, the Collector said in the afternoon after inspecting the gas storage tank at the company.

Following the instructions of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to shift the styrene monomer immediately to South Korea, a vessel was kept ready at the Vizag port for the purpose and the pumping started from Monday night, he said.

Tank temperature declines

“We have set a target to shift the second consignment of 5,000 tonnes within 72 hours by engaging another vessel to South Korea,” said Mr. Vinay Chand.

The Collector also said that following the inputs from experts, the tank from which styrene gas leaked was in safe condition now. “On May 7 evening, the temperature of the tank was 154 degrees Celsius, which was reduced to 67 degrees Celsius by Tuesday morning,” the Collector added.