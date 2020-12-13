800 youth offered jobs under ‘Parivarthana’

MACHILIPATNAM

13 December 2020 07:42 IST

About 800 youth were provided jobs in various companies across the State under ‘Parivarthana’ programme held in the town on Saturday.

Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah, Collector A. Md. Imtiaz, Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu, AP State Skill Development Corporation Executive Director Hanuman Naik and Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) ex-officio Additional Director Vakul Jindal handed over the appointment orders to the selected candidates.

The programme was jointly organised by the Police and the AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), said Mr. Ravindranath Babu, adding that 700 more youth would be provided jobs in the second phase of selections.

Advertising

Advertising

Representatives and HR personnel from Varun Motors, Hetero Drugs and other companies participated in the recruitment drive, said Mr. Jindal.

“Parivarthana is aimed at weaning away families from manufacturing arrack, and providing jobs to educated youth among them. Many youth with SSC to PG and professional qualifications attended interviews and secured jobs today,” said the SP.