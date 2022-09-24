800 showers set up at Krishna river ghats in Vijayawada for Dasara pilgrims, says Collector

The ghat road entrance to the Kanaka Durga temple decked out for Dasara festivities which will begin on Monday, in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao said that over 14 lakh devotees were likely to visit the Kanaka Durga temple during the Dasara celebrations atop Indrakeeladri and arrangements were being made accordingly.

Briefing the media on the Dasara arrangements along with Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam EO D. Bhramaramba and Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata here on Saturday, Mr. Dilli Rao said that about 60,000 devotees per day were expected to visit the temple between September 26 and October 1 and about 1.5 lakh per day from Oct. 2 to 5, the last day of the festival. Devotee rush was expected to continue on Oct. 6 and 7. After the pandemic-hit two years, the turnout this year was expected to be huge, he said.

NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao, Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata and Durga temple Executive Officer D. Bhramaramba at a press conference in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Mr. Dilli Rao said 20 lakh prasadam laddus would be made available for devotees through 18 counters, including 13 at Kanakadurga Nagar at the foot of Indrakeeladri and one counter each at the ghat road, Punnami Ghat, bus station, railway station and State Guest House.

He said over 800 showers were arranged at various ghats, including Seethammavari Padalu, Dobhi Ghat, Punnami Ghat and Bhavani Ghat.

Mr. Rao said about 250 Nayi Brahmins would be available per shift at the tonsuring centres set up at Seethammavari Padalu, Punnami and Bhavani ghats.

A six-bed hospital at the ghat road near the entrance of the temple and 15 medical camps at various locations would be set up.

Darshan tickets

He said ₹100 and ₹300 tickets were available online and ₹500 VIP tickets would be sold at the State Guest House, Collectorate, VMC office, Tourism guest house, Tollgate and Om turning point.

Mr. Rana said that over 5,000 policemen would be deputed for the smooth conduct of the celebrations. He said 400 CC cameras were installed as a security measure and all the activity would be monitored from the Command and Control Room at the State Guest House. He said 12 parking lots were arranged and necessary traffic diversions would be imposed.