800 new buses to be purchased by year-end in Andhra Pradesh, says Transport Minister

Minister of Transport Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy on Sunday said that the State government will purchase 800 more buses by the end of this year, in order to improve the connectivity between small towns and villages, apart from major destinations.

Along with Rajamahendravaram City MLA Adireddy Vasu and Rural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, Mr. Ramprasad Reddy inaugurated 23 new buses at the Rajamahendravaram city bus station, to be operated in the erstwhile East Godavari and West Godavari districts. He further announced that a decision has been taken to purchase electric buses, however, he did not specify the number of electric buses to be purchased by the State government.

APSRTC employees’ welfare

Addressing the gathering of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) employees, the Minister alleged that the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government had merged APSRTC with the State government but neglected the welfare of its employees. “The growth of the APSRTC and its employees was not considered by the previous government, thus, we will soon revive APSRTC guaranteeing welfare for the employees,” he said.

District Collector P. Prasanthi and other officials were present.

