800 migrant workers from Mumbai arrive at Kurnool

KURNOOL

25 May 2020 00:00 IST

All of them taken to quarantine centres

About 800 migrant labourers from Mumbai arrived at Kurnool railway station on Sunday afternoon in a special Shramik train arranged by the Centre on a request from Kurnool MP Sanjeev Kumar.

With luggage on their heads, they walked while maintaining social distancing after alighting from the train. At the main gate, the health officials in hazmat suits conducted thermal screening for them.

Advertising

Advertising

As they were coming from Maharashtra, the worst-hit State, these workers were taken in special RTC buses to the institutional quarantine centres set up by the administration in Kurnool and Adoni.

The TIDCO housing colonies came in handy for the administration to house these migrants as the majority of the people observing quarantine were discharged and only few primary and secondary contacts of the recent positive persons and those from Koyambedu were put up there.

District Collector G. Veerapandian said that COVID-19 tests would be done for all the migrants and they would be allowed to go home only after 14 days of quarantine as per the protocol.