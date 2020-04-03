80 persons sent to quarantine from Gupta Centre area

About 80 persons, both men and women, of Gupta Centre area, located at Bhavanipuram, were sent to quarantine by the police on Friday. The city reported the first COVID-19 death after a 55-year-old man died of the virus.

West Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and Bhavanipuram CI D.K. Mohan Reddy held discussions with public representatives, community elders and the locals and convinced them to undergo medical tests.

“We closed all the shops, hotels and other establishments after the death due to the disease on Friday, and no person is allowed outside. Police requested the residents to observe lockdown strictly and the area has been sanitised,” Mr. Mohan Reddy said.

A few residents came voluntarily for medical tests from Gupta Centre and they were sent for 14 days’ quarantine. If they (locals) face any problem in the quarantine centre, public may call the police for any help, the ACP said.

It was said that five persons of a family contracted coronavirus and one person died on March 30. The incident came into light today.