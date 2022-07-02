80% of Nuzvid IIIT students get jobs in placement drive

July 02, 2022 05:15 IST

Several reputed firms have taken part, says Chancellor

About 80.70% students of Rajiv Gandhi University Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) Nuzvid IIIT got placements in 2021-22, said the university’s Chancellor Prof. K. C. Reddy.

Of the 866 engineers registered with various firms, 699 secured placements, of which 433 were girls and 266 were boys, the Chancellor said at a placement success meet organised on the campus on Friday.

Nuzvid IIIT Director G.V.R. Srinivas Rao said that 61 companies, including reputed firms from across the world, conducted recruitment drives on the campus.

“The annual packages offered to the selected students are in the range of ₹2.70 lakh to ₹5.40 lakh,” Mr. Srinivas Rao said.

In the Electronics and Computer Science (ECE) department, 95% of students secured placements, while 90% of Computer Science Engineering (CSE) students and 61% of Chemical and Computer Engineering students were recruited, the Director said.

Nuzvid IIIT Placement Officer Dr. Nagarjuna Devi said that 18 more firms will conduct placement drives at the university.

Dean (Academics) D. Sravani, Administrative Officer Pradeep, and heads of departments complimented the students on securing jobs at reputed companies.