80-feet Samavayi Road inaugurated in Tirupati

April 05, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Municipal Corporation of Tirupati lays the road at a cost of ₹6.50 crore; MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy inaugurates the road on Wednesday

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Samavayi Road inaugurated at the APSRTC Junction in Tirupati on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

As part of its drive to strengthen the internal road network of the city, the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) has laid an 80-feet road—Samavayi Road—from APSRTC Central Bus Station to Chintalachenu.

MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy on Wednesday inaugurated the road, which was named after the 9 th-century Pallava queen who had donated the idol of ‘Bhoga Srinivasa’ to the temple and has been consecrated in the sanctum sanctorum of Tirumala temple.

MLA B. Karunakar Reddy inaugurating the Samavayi Road at APSRTC Junction in Tirupati on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Named after Queen Samavayi

The MLA also hailed Queen Samavayi as the “first donor” to Tirumala, recalling her endowment of agricultural proceeds of Tirusukanoor village (now Tiruchanur) towards the conduct of Brahmotsavams. “Tirumala used to witness only folk festival (Tirunallu) in the past, until the donation of agricultural proceeds from the village by Queen Samavayi for the conduct of the annual Brahmotsavams,” he said.

‘Ensure interconnectivity’

The 30-feet road was not expanded for over two decades, in spite of its proximity to the central bus station.

Nestled between Renigunta Road (towards Nellore) and Karakambadi Road (towards Kadapa), this new 80-feet road, developed with ₹6.50 crore, will ensure interconnectivity among colonies and allow for smooth expansion of the city towards the east, Mr. Reddy explained.

He appreciated the efforts of the MCT in taking up thirteen master plan roads, which remained untouched for over a quarter century.

Additional Commissioner A. Sunita, Deputy Commissioner Chandramouliswara Reddy and Superintendent Engineer T. Mohan were present.

