80 deaths, over 10,000 cases in State

Recoveries cross the 16-lakh mark; daily positivity rate above 11%

The State reported 80 new deaths due to COVID and 10,373 new infections in the 24 hours ending Saturday morning.

The death toll increased to 11,376 with a death rate of 0.65% and the cumulative infection tally reached 17,49,363. The recovery rate slightly increased to 92.03% as the number of recoveries crossed the 16-lakh mark and reached 16,09,879. In the past day, 15,958 patients recovered in the state leaving 1,28,108 cases active.

The daily positivity rate of 88,441 samples tested in the past day was 11.73% and that of the 1.97 crore samples tested so far was 8.88%.

Chittoor reported 12 new deaths while the remaining districts saw deaths in single digit. Anantapur, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram reported nine new deaths each while Kurnool, Nellore and West Godavari reported six new deaths each. East Godavari, Guntur and Visakhapatnam reported five new deaths each and Krishna reported four deaths. Prakasam reported three and Kadapa reported only one new death.

The death tolls of Krishna and East Godvari districts crossed 1,000. They stand next to Chittoor whose toll crossed one thousand long ago and reached 1,364 with a death rate of 0.68%.

East Godavari's death toll reached 1,001 and the Krishna toll reached 1,000. While East Godavari's death rate was the lowest at 0.42%, Krishna continues to have the highest death rate of 1.09%. It was the only district with more than 1% death rate in the State. Kadapa has the lowest death toll of 562. After several weeks all the districts reported less than two thousand new infections.

East Godavari reported 1,880 infections in the past day and was followed by Chittoor (1,728), West Godavari (1,078), Anantapur (1,002), Visakhapatnam (693), Guntur (691), Prakasam (659), Krishna (511), Kurnool (505), Kadapa (475), Nellore (459), Srikakulam (383) and Vizianagaram (309).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,37,033), Chittoor (1,99,136), Guntur (1,53,392), West Godavari (1,46,188), Anantapur (1,43,665), Visakhapatnam (1,41,142), Nellore (1,20,818), Kurnool (1,17,461), Srikakulam (1,11,513), Prakasam (1,10,672), Kadapa (97,566), Krishna (92,154) and Vizianagaram (75,728).