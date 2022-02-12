Andhra Pradesh

8-year-old ‘sexually assaulted’ in Chittoor

The Chittoor police have launched a manhunt for a 38-year-old accused, wanted in the alleged rape of an eight-year-old girl.

According to Chittoor II-Town Inspector P. Yugandhar, the accused, Nagaraju, who works as a daily wager, allegedly stalked the girl when she went out to answer nature’s call. After allegedly sexually assaulting her, he reportedly went absconding.

Though the incident was said to have taken place three days ago, the police received a complaint from the girl’s parents on Thursday night. The girl was sent for medical examination. The Inspector said that a criminal case under sections dealing with rape and POCSO was booked against the accused.

A special party has been formed to track down the accused.


