HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

8-year-old ‘mountain boy’ from Ongole hikes to second base camp of Mt. Ararat in Turkey

Akshaj Udaiwal, along with his mother, hoisted the tricolour upon reaching the second base camp which is 4,200 metres above sea level

October 01, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - ONGOLE

S Murali
S. Murali
Young mountaineer Akshaj Udaiwal and his mother V. Anuradha with the Indian flag, at the second base camp of Mount Ararat in Turkey.

Young mountaineer Akshaj Udaiwal and his mother V. Anuradha with the Indian flag, at the second base camp of Mount Ararat in Turkey. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Eight-year-old Akshaj Udaiwal, hailing from Ongole, hiked up to the second base camp of the Great Ararat mountain, 4,200 metres above sea level, in Turkey.

Accompanied by his mother, V. Anuradha, the boy studying Class 3 started the trek on September 2, braving the hostile weather conditions and reached the first base camp, which is 3,200 meters above sea level.

The next day, he got acclimatized by reaching 3,800 metres above sea level before returning to the first base camp. On September 4, the mother-son duo resumed climbing to reach the second base camp of Mount Ararat, where they hoisted the tricolour at the height of 4,200 metres above sea level, Ms. Anuradha told The Hindu, proudly showing the certificate issued by the Mount Ararat authorities.

“It was very windy. Though the temperature was -6 degrees Celsius, it felt as though it was less than -11 degrees Celsius,” she said.

The boy, now residing in Muscat, had already made it to the Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records for being the youngest to climb Mount Nangakarshang, Everest Region, Nepal (5,077 metres ) on April 28, 2022, when he was only 6 years and 11 months old.

He also received the ‘Honour of Appreciation’ from the India Book of Records for climbing the Chandrashila Summit in Uttarakhand (4,000 metres) on December 29, 2021. He was also the youngest to climb the Mount Everest Base Camp in Nepal (5,364 metres).

The ‘mountain boy’ won accolades under the mentorship of the Indian Army’s retired Colonel Pradeep Bist, who spotted the talent in him. Retired Lt. Colonel Romil Barthwal later honed his skills. Not to rest on past laurels, Akshaj aims to hike to Annapurna Base Camp in Nepal in 2024.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Ongole / mountains / children

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.