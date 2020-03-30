8-year-old boy donates his pocket money to CM’s relief fund

At a time when hundreds of people are suffering without food and shelter owing to the lockdown, an eight-year-old boy, Devadarshan of Venugopal Nagar in the city, chose to donate his entire pocket money he has been saving for the past four years. Watching people’s sufferings on the TV channels, Devadarshan insisted on donating ₹5,000 in his two colourful earthen piggy banks.

His parents approached the district officials on Monday, who ensured Devadarshan met District Collector Gandham Chandrudu and handed over the money directly to him at his office. A sense of great achievement dawned on the school boy, who left the Collector's office with a lot of satisfaction as he was sure his money would reach the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Despite the quantum of donation being small, the gesture coming from such a young boy moved everyone.

Devadarshan would never buy any eatables from outside, though relatives visiting their house used to give him some small amounts for buying edibles, and saved all of that in two piggy banks. Son of a goldsmith, Devdarshan watched on TV the misery of several persons dying due to COVID-19 and asked the Collector to make use of the money for the dead. The Collector explained that nothing could be done for them as they were dead and gone, but it would be utilised to ensure others do not meet the same fate.

Mr. Chandrudu asked the boy if he would repent giving his entire savings, his reply that he wanted the people not to suffer, brought smiles. His father said even he himself had not thought of donating anything for the purpose, but his son’s insistence for the past two days had forced him to take the boy to the Collector.