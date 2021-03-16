8 students, 4 teachers from govt. school test positive

At least eight students and four teachers of a Mandal Parishad Upper Primary School at Malikipuram village tested positive for COVID-19 by Sunday evening, prompting district authorities to close the school till Thursday in East Godavari district.

“As of Sunday evening, a total of 13 persons including eight students, four teachers and one Anganwadi worker have tested positive for COVID-19. The results of 170 persons, including parents of the students, is yet to come,” District Education Officer A. Abraham told The Hindu.

"All the 70 students of the school have undergone the COVID test and the result is yet to come by Monday. The school has been shut down and likely to be reopened on Thursday based on the situation of the day", added Mr. Abraham.

Health officials said all the patients are in a stable condition and are being treated in home isolation.