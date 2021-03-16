8 students, 4 teachers from govt. school test positive

At least eight students and four teachers of a Mandal Parishad Upper Primary School at Malikipuram village tested positive for COVID-19 by Sunday evening, prompting district authorities to close the school till Thursday in East Godavari district.
“As of Sunday evening, a total of 13 persons including eight students, four teachers and one Anganwadi worker have tested positive for COVID-19. The results of 170 persons, including parents of the students, is yet to come,” District Education Officer A. Abraham told The Hindu.
"All the 70 students of the school have undergone the COVID test and the result is yet to come by Monday. The school has been shut down and likely to be reopened on Thursday based on the situation of the day", added Mr. Abraham.
Health officials said all the patients are in a stable condition and are being treated in home isolation.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath