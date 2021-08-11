8 of 13 districts in A.P. report no COVID deaths in 24 hours

VIJAYAWADA

11 August 2021 00:47 IST

Chittoor reports six of the 15 deaths in the past day

The State reported 1,451 new infections and 15 deaths due to COVID in the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning.

The death toll increased to 13,564 and the cumulative infection tally reached 19,85,182. The number of active cases came down to 18,882, as 2,113 patients recovered in the past day. So far 19,52,736 patients recovered and the recovery rate was at 98.37%.

The daily positivity rate of the 63,849 samples tested in the past day was 2.29%, one of the lowest in past few days. The overall positivity rate of the 2.53 crore samples tested so far remain at 7.84%.

Chittoor reported six new deaths and it was followed by Krishna and Nellore which reported three deaths each. East Godavari reported two deaths and West Godavari reported one death. Eight districts reported no death in the past day.

West Godavari reported 235 new infections. It was followed by Krishna (210), Chittoor (195), Nellore (195), Guntur (182), Prakasam (112), East Godavari (98), Visakhapatnam (74), Kadapa (59), Srikakulam (41), Anantapur (28), Vizianagaram (20) and Kurnool (12).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,80,999), Chittoor (2,34,023), West Godavari (1,71,050), Guntur (1,69,756), Anantapur (1,56,622), Visakhapatnam (1,53,332), Nellore (1,36,508), Prakasam (1,31,380), Kurnool (1,23,515), Srikakulam (1,21,135), Kadapa (1,11,208), Krishna (1,11,073) and Vizianagaram (81,686).