8 more deaths take toll to 854 in Prakasam, Nellore

ONGOLE/NELLORE

23 September 2020 00:39 IST

Over 1,300 patients recover in 24 hours

The toll due to coronavirus rose to 854 in south coastal Andhra Pradesh with eight more patients – five in Prakasam district and three in SPSR Nellore district – succumbing to the viral disease in the last 24 hours ending on Tuesday morning.

The toll rose to 429 in Nellore district and 425 in Prakasam district, according to a health bulletin.

The positive trend of more patients recovering when compared to fresh admissions into hospitals continued. While 1,369 patients were cured of the disease in the two districts during the period, 1,228 persons contracted the infection.

The number of cumulative confirmed cases rose to 50,250 in Nellore district with 556 fresh cases. The number of active cases came down to 4,140 with 623 patients recovering from the illness. So far, 46,110 patients have been cured of the disease in the district.

In Prakasam district, 672 new cases were registered taking the total to 43,208. Meanwhile, 746 patients were cured, taking the total number of discharged patients to 31,927.

The number of active cases came down to 10,856 in the district. About 8,800 patients are being provided treatment at their home.