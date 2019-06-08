8 killed, 13 hurt in two accidents

Eight persons died and 13 others were injured in two accidents in Chittoor and Guntur districts on Friday.

Six persons were killed and four others were injured when a four-wheeler in which they were travelling rammed a stationary truck at Guravarajupalle in Renigunta mandal of Chittoor district in the early hours.

After performing a wedding, the family hailing from Rudravaram village in Achampeta mandal of Guntur district was on a pilgrimage to Tirupati for a ‘darshan’ of Lord Venkateswara, when the mishap occurred. The SUV reached Guravarajupalle on the outskirts of Tirupati around 5 a,m,, when the driver Prem Raj (35) apparently failed to observe the truck parked on the road and rammed the heavy vehicle from behind.

The high-impact made the four-wheeler’s bonnet resemble a mangled mass of metal. On coming to know of the incident, Renigunta Urban police led by Circle Inspector Siva Ramudu rushed to the spot, cleared the traffic and extricated the bodies that got badly entangled inside the vehicle.

Vijaya Bharati (38), Prasanna (14), Chennakesava Reddy (12), Ankaiah (45) and driver Prem Raj (35) died on the spot, while another woman died on being shifted to Sri Venkateswara Ramnarain Ruia Government General Hospital in Tirupati. Four more inmates of the vehicle, who sustained grievous injuries, are getting treated at the hospital.

Guntur Staff Reporter addsA couple were killed in a road accident near the Toll Plaza at Kaza village on the Chennai-Kolkata national highway. Nine more persons were injured in the accident that caused a huge traffic snarl on the national highway. The deceased were identified as Sandeep and Bhargavi.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Guntur North Sub Division, V. Ramakrishna said that the incident took place when the car in which the couple were travelling from Vijayawada to Guntur, veered off the course, hit the median and crashed into a car coming in the opposite direction.

The impact of the crash was so severe that the couple were instantly killed in the accident. The injured were rushed to a private hospital in Guntur. Police suspect that the incident took place following the puncture to a tyre of the car.