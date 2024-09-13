GIFT a SubscriptionGift
8 from Bengaluru killed, 30 injured in a road mishap near Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh

The bus was going from Tirupati to Bengaluru when it was struck head-on by a lorry and subsequently hit from the rear by another lorry

Published - September 13, 2024 05:09 pm IST - CHITTOOR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
An APSRTC bus in collision with two lorries at the highly accident prone Moghili ghat section in Chittoor district on Friday, in which 6 were killed and 30 injured.

An APSRTC bus in collision with two lorries at the highly accident prone Moghili ghat section in Chittoor district on Friday, in which 6 were killed and 30 injured. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

On Thursday evening, a tragic road accident occurred at the highly accident-prone Moghili Ghat section on the Chittoor-Bengaluru National Highway, resulting in eight fatalities and 30 injuries among passengers of an APSRTC bus.

The bus, which belonged to the Alipiri depot of Tirupati, was enroute to Bengaluru when it was struck head-on by a lorry and subsequently hit from the rear by another lorry. The collision caused extensive damage to the bus, resulting in the loss of eight lives and leaving numerous passengers critically injured.

Prompt response from motorists on the National Highway and the intervention of the Palamaner, Bangarupalem, and Chittoor police, along with the deployment of four ambulances from Bangarupalem and Palamaner, facilitated the prompt rescue and transfer of the injured passengers to the Government Area Hospital in Palamaner and subsequently to hospitals in Bengaluru and Vellore.

All affected passengers were reportedly pilgrims returning to Bengaluru following a visit to the Tirumala temple. The police have initiated a case, commenced the process of identifying the deceased, and launched an investigation into the incident. The police said the number of casualties might go further.

Meanwhile, traffic on the busy NH came to a grinding halt on both sides, forcing the police personnel from the surrounding areas to rush to the zone to clear the snarl.

