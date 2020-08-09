79-year-old goes ‘missing’ from VIMS

A 79-year-old COVID-19 patient has reportedly gone missing from Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS). Alleging negligence of the hospital staff, family members of the patient claimed that they were clueless about his whereabouts. Ch. Srinivas, son of the missing man, said he had admitted his father at VIMS on August 1. Till August 5, he was in contact with his father over his mobile phone. However, after that there was no information regarding his health condition.

“The hospital authorities are clueless about the whereabouts of my father. The CCTV cameras are not working in the hospital properly,” Mr. Srinivas alleged. VIMS officials are yet to react to the incident.