79 new COVID-19 cases and no death in State

VIJAYAWADA

04 February 2021 23:57 IST

Krishna district tops in single-day tally of 20

The were no COVID-19 deaths in the State in the 24 hours ending Thursday morning. However, 79 new infections were reported across the State during the period.

It was the third time this month for the State to witness fewer than 100 cases in a day.

Also, not more than 30,000 samples per day had been tested since February 1.

Advertising

Advertising

While the new infections pushed the tally to 8,88,178, the death toll remained at 7,157. The recovery and mortality rates remained unchanged at 99.06% and 0.81% respectively.

Active cases

The number of active cases was put at 1,154 and the total number of recoveries reached 8,79,867.

As many as 28,254 samples were tested in the last one day with a positivity rate of 0.28%. The overall positivity rate of the 1.324 crore samples tested so far was 6.71%.

Krishna district once again topped with 20 new infections in the last 24 hours. It was followed by Visakhapatnam (13) and Guntur (12), West Godavari (6), Anantapur, Chittoor, East Godavari and Prakasam (five each), Nellore and Srikakulam (three each), and Kurnool and Vizianagaram (one each). There were no new infections in Kadapa.

Krishna district has 25% (291) of the State’s active cases.

The overall district-wise tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,24,293), West Godavari (94,251), Chittoor (87,070), Guntur (75,547), Anantapur (67,661), Nellore (62,345), Prakasam (62,180), Kurnool (60,826), Visakhapatnam (59,829), Kadapa (55,273), Krishna (48,732), Srikakulam (46,137) and Vizianagaram (41,139).