7.9 lakh apply for Grama Volunteer posts in State

Over 21,000 postgraduates have applied for the posts of Grama Volunteer and Ward Volunteer which needs only degree or intermediate as educational qualification.

A total of 7,92,347 aspirants have applied for the posts of Grama Volunteer as the registrations closed on Friday midnight.

As only about one lakh candidates have applied for Ward Volunteer posts for serving in urban local bodies the government has extended the last date for registrations to July 10 and also relaxed the mandatory educational qualification from degree to intermediate which is also the qualification criteria for village volunteers in rural areas.

According to the Real-time Governance Society, more than 21,000 applicants of the total 9.04 lakh are overqualified with postgraduate degrees and lakhs from villages have undergraduate degrees.

30% from three dists.

About 30% of the applicants were from East Godavari (86,185), Kurnool (83,121) and Visakhapatnam (71,167) districts while the remaining 70% came from the remaining 10 districts. From ULBs as of Saturday night 1.11 lakh applications were submitted. Meanwhile, the number of applications from male candidates is higher than female candidates even as 50% of the posts are reserved for women at ULB and mandal level.

The government is going to recruit about 4 lakh candidates so that it has one volunteer per every 50 households in rural areas and one per every 100 households in urban areas.