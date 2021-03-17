77 km electrified rail tracks commissioned in Anantapur

The Soth Central Railway has commissioned 134 km of newly-electrified railway track length out of which 77.89 km is between Dharmavaram and Kadiri in Anantapur district and 56.50 km between Lingampet Jagityal and Mortad in Telangana. The commissioning was done over the past two days.

This commissioning of the overhead electrification will provide seamless connectivity and enhance the travel experience for the passengers, General Manager Gajanan Mallya said on Tuesday. Completion of the electrification of the railway lines on various sections of the zone has gone up to 274 km.

The portion between Dharmavaram and Kadiri is part of the Dharmavaram-Pakala section which was converted into broad gauge in 2011. Work was sanctioned in 2017-18 and under the first phase, the Dharmavaram–Kadiri portion has been commissioned and the work in the remaining portions is going on at a good pace, Mr. Mallya said. The Lingampet Jagityal-Morthad portion is part of Peddapalli-Nizamabad’s new railway line.

Electrification will significantly strengthen rail infrastructure in these States and help improve the movement of freight and passenger traffic on rails, besides reducing en-route detentions.