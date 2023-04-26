77 DSP rank officers transferred in AP

April 26, 2023 01:42 pm | Updated 01:42 pm IST

Andhra Pradesh’s Director General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy has transferred as many as 77 police officers of the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police across the State.

Following a meeting held with the Police Establishment Board on Tuesday, the transfers and postings were finalised by the DGP.

As many as 46 Sub Divisions in all the districts got new Sub Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) through transfers and postings.

Vizag, Vijayawada get new ACPs

Among others, Kasibugga SDPO M. Sivaram Reddy has been posted as Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Visakhapatnam North, SDPO Anakapalli B. Suneel has been posted as ACP Crimes, Visakhapatnam and B. Moses Paul has been posted as ACP Harbour, Visakhapatnam while B. Janardhan Rao has been posted as ACP, Vijayawada West and P. Bhaskar Rao has been posted as ACP, Vijayawada Central.

Similarly, SDPO Bobbili, B. Mohan Rao has been posted as DSP, Intelligence, M. Sravani has been posted as DSP, SIB, IPS officer N. Viswanath has been posted as Additional Superintendent of Police East, Guntur, and N. Nagaraju has been posted as DSP, ACB. A few of the officers were asked to report to the Police Headquarters.

