77 candidates in fray for Narsipatnam municipal polls

VISAKHAPATNAM

04 March 2021 00:44 IST

A total of 77 candidates are in the fray in the elections to be held for the Narsipatnam municipality on March 10.

While 155 candidates have filed their nominations, 77 withdrew them on the last day for withdrawal on Wednesday.

Additional Election Officer and Narsipatnam Sub-Collector N. Mourya said that symbols were allotted to the candidates and the final list was declared on Wednesday. The election will be held from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 10 and counting of votes will be done at the Degree College from 7 a.m. on March 14.

A control room has been opened at the Narsipatnam Municipal Office to register complaints, if any, pertaining to the elections. The 24/7 control room can be contacted on 8465013255 or 089322 95588.